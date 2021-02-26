2-25-21 SCORES: Holland Patent rolls to season opening win over VVS
In a clash of golden knights and red devils.
Holland patent high school - teams holding their senior nights in their first home games just in case.
H-p honoring its four as they host v-v-s.
--- just over three minutes into the second quarter - red devils trailing by 19.
Isaac jacobs - driving baseline...finishes withreversef his eight points.
--- down the other way - the senior -ylan ernst - making the most of his last first game at holland patent.
Slips through two defenders to lay it in.
He had a game- high 33.
Knights up 41-22.
--- final seconds of the frame.
Red devils down 16.
Jackson horodnick - nice feed - bryce palmer off the glass.
At buzzer to end the half.
--- in the third - after v-v-s brings it within 13 - markise schorer-magyar taking over a bit.
Multiple consecutive buckets including this floater from just inside the arc.
He finished with 12 - 51-36.
--- with one minute to play rd quarter - and the red devils down 20.
James wheeler the fourth with a beauty - oh man...the speed - thespin...thal seconds of the frame - another buzzer beater - this one from holland patent.
Off the miss - maddox williams the catch and shoot to end the third... ((score)) ...the golden knights never scored less than 19 points in a quarter.
They roll on in the fourth to an 81-56 win.
Elsewhere tonight - hamilton beats chittenango 64-56.cooperoh a -39 win over atego.
Jokennedy7 points.
(((change))) girls side - hamilton falls 52-46.
Lindsey speer had 13, kyleigh pearson 12 for the emerald knights.
(((change))) girls bowling - new hartford over c-v-a 8-3.
For the spartans - elisa gendron belen with a game-high of 180 and 493 tal for the match.
Thunder's sandy ferlo had a 182 with 450 for the match.
Covid times call for fluid measures.
