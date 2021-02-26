2-25-21 SCORES: Holland Patent rolls to season opening win over VVS

Highlights and scores from Thursday, February 25, 2021.

In a clash of golden knights and red devils.

Holland patent high school - teams holding their senior nights in their first home games just in case.

H-p honoring its four as they host v-v-s.

--- just over three minutes into the second quarter - red devils trailing by 19.

Isaac jacobs - driving baseline...finishes withreversef his eight points.

--- down the other way - the senior -ylan ernst - making the most of his last first game at holland patent.

Slips through two defenders to lay it in.

He had a game- high 33.

Knights up 41-22.

--- final seconds of the frame.

Red devils down 16.

Jackson horodnick - nice feed - bryce palmer off the glass.

At buzzer to end the half.

--- in the third - after v-v-s brings it within 13 - markise schorer-magyar taking over a bit.

Multiple consecutive buckets including this floater from just inside the arc.

He finished with 12 - 51-36.

--- with one minute to play rd quarter - and the red devils down 20.

James wheeler the fourth with a beauty - oh man...the speed - thespin...thal seconds of the frame - another buzzer beater - this one from holland patent.

Off the miss - maddox williams the catch and shoot to end the third... ((score)) ...the golden knights never scored less than 19 points in a quarter.

They roll on in the fourth to an 81-56 win.

Elsewhere tonight - hamilton beats chittenango 64-56.cooperoh a -39 win over atego.

Jokennedy7 points.

(((change))) girls side - hamilton falls 52-46.

Lindsey speer had 13, kyleigh pearson 12 for the emerald knights.

(((change))) girls bowling - new hartford over c-v-a 8-3.

For the spartans - elisa gendron belen with a game-high of 180 and 493 tal for the match.

Thunder's sandy ferlo had a 182 with 450 for the match.

Covid times call for fluid measures.

A new wrinkle