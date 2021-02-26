MasterChef UK runner-up Santosh Shah gets warm welcome back home in Nepal

In an emotional moment, Nepal's Santosh Shah, runner-up of "BBC MasterChef UK: The Professionals" wiped his tears off as he arrived in his home country.

Dozens of fellow chefs, admirers, and onlookers welcomed Shah with garlands of flowers.

Shah is the first Nepali chef to reach the finale of MasterChef UK and win runner-up position at the prestigious cooking show.

Impressing judges with his culinary arts that managed to be authentic yet modern, Shah became an icon for many around the globe as well as in his homeland.