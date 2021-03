Dog Balances Water While on Skateboard

Occurred on January 28, 2021 / Vasto, ItalyInfo from Licensor: "An Australian Shepherd named Will suffering from a severe form of epilepsy shows his ability to balance different glasses of water in different ways, first by walking then pushing the skateboard as well.

He manages to focus his balance on the push of the skate with not even a drop of water on the ground."