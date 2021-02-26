Nissan Europe Ariya Range & Aerodynamics

Drawing on a decade of technical expertise in electric vehicle and crossover innovation, Ariya is expected to become the company's most aerodynamic crossover since establishing the segment in 2007, targeting a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.297*.

From the precisely shaped body lines to strategically placed air ducts, Ariya's advanced aerodynamics are anticipated to enhance the long-range performance of its advanced electric powertrain.

All these efforts, led by the engineering teams from around the globe, will result in an expected increase of range that will be made official following homologation later in the year.

"Following official homologation of the Nissan Ariya later this year, we anticipate the range to improve compared to the 500km figure shared in 2020 during the World Premiere.

This will give drivers more efficiency and confidence to go even further on a single charge," said Marco Fioravanti, VP Product Planning, Nissan Europe.

Each element of Ariya's shape was adjusted in microscopic detail by the engineering teams at Nissan Technical Centre Europe in the UK.

Ariya's flat underbody produces a stable and predictable ride, while the front-facing aerodynamic intelligent shield and clean body lines reduce drag.

Refined by design teams in Japan and the UK, the result is a clean shape that helps the vehicle slice through the air, optimising it for highly efficient driving.