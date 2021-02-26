Gunman on the loose in Red Bluff, store owner still shaken from what happened

The store owner showed us video, but declined to share it because the gunman is still on the loose, and police say he's a minor.

We are still tracking breaking news out of red bluff where an armed suspect is still on the loose.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in red bluff.

Esteban, you spoke with the store owner who was held at gunpoint.

The suspect who police say is a minor went into the sunny side market right behind me here -- the owner says he pulled out his gun, pointed it at her face and demanded money.

"seeing all the cops going through lit up our neighborhood."

Neighbors like michelle hasse say things like this don't happen in red bluff "it just shows that people are getting desperate."

"i was really scared like terrified, i was laying down, i didn't wanna get hurt or anything."

Red bluff high school and bidwell elementary school were both put on lockdown because of just how close they were to where the robbery took place.

"i was scared it was a long lockdown too."

"it was like 30 min, thank god they did because you never know what that guy would've done."

"then we heard a guy actually had a gun here."

Take a look at this map that shows you just how close the schools and store are -- everything is within just a few blocks of each other.

"helicopters and stuff a lot of police men outside."

"we came here and spoke to the lady and she said she's fine, no one was injured.

Thank god you know?"

The store owner did not want to go on camera -- but she told us the suspect wanted money -- he couldn't get the register open so he ran with stolen lighters.

We reached out to red bluff p-d several times.

"hi i'm esteban with action nows now wondering if i can get more information on the armedr robbery that occured earlier today?"

But no officials responded to our calls.

The store owner did capture security footage of the robbery.

She showed it to us on her phone, but did not want to share it because he's still out there.

Live in red bluff, esteban reynoso for action red bluff police did not provide us with a us with a description beyond the clothes he was wearing but say he was wearing all black clothes.