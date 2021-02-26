This is where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and French bulldogs stolen in LA

A California man has given a snapshot of the scene where famous singer Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot multiple times.

Footage shows North Sierra Bonita Avenue where the incident took place with some news vehicles still at the scene.

Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was with three of her French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji and Gustav when the incident happened.

Fischer was said to be shot multiple times with a semi-automatic handgun and Koji and Gustav were dognapped.

Fischer is expected to survive his injuries and Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' return.