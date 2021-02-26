Malone is set to perform at Pokémon Day's 25th anniversary virtual concert on Saturday, Feb.
27.
Malone is set to perform at Pokémon Day's 25th anniversary virtual concert on Saturday, Feb.
27.
Post Malone Celebrates Pokémon Day
by Covering Hootie and the Blowfish .
Malone is set to perform at Pokémon Day's 25th..
Artist will perform his rendition at Pokémon anniversary virtual concert this Saturday
Post Malone has new music out! In honor of his upcoming Pokemon 25th Anniversary virtual concert this weekend, the 25-year-old..