Beauty In Concrete: The Concrete in Life 2020 Photography Competition

There’s surprising beauty in concrete as these stunning photo competition entries show.

There were over 10,000 worldwide entries to the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) ‘Concrete in Life’ Photography Competition.

They captured the building material’s role in our daily lives.

The winners were chosen in three categories (concrete infrastructure, urban concrete, and concrete in daily life).

The entries demonstrate the widespread, diverse & sustainable use of concrete across the globe.

The overall winning photographer, Nurlan Tahirli, captured the elegant design of the Heydar Aliyev center, Baku, Azerbaijan.