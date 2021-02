Prince Harry reveals Archie's first word and what the Queen got him for Christmas

In a segment for The Late Late Show, filmed before he and the Duchess of Sussex confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the royal family, Prince Harry joined TV host James Corden for a double-decker bus tour of Los Angeles.

During the tour he discussed Archie's first word, what the Queen got her great-grandson for Christmas, and life for the family in LA.