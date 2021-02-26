I Can't Use My Arms Or Lower Legs | BORN DIFFERENT

A MOTHER-OF-TWO born with a rare condition is restricted to permanently walking on her knees.

Sarinha, from Brazil, was born with arthrogryposis, resulting in her legs being twisted and her arms underdeveloped - but she doesn't see her condition as a problem.

Thanks to her helper, there's nothing Sarinha can't do because of her condition and she lives life like a 'normal' person.

Sarinha started a TikTok page a year ago and has already gained more than 250,000 followers.

Her Instagram and YouTube pages boast thousands more, as she continues to raise awareness of her condition.

She loves posting videos that feature her two children and husband Marcio.

Sarinha told Truly: "When I started posting my videos I never imagined that I could get 4,000 views, never!

I thought they would flop, but they went so well it made me make even more videos."