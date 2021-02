Shamima Begum not allowed to return to UK to pursue appeal

The Supreme Court has ruled that Shamima Begum should not be allowed to return to the UK to pursue an appeal against the removal of her British citizenship.

Ms Begum left the UK to join Isis in when she was a teenager in 2015, and had her citizenship revoked by the Home Secretary in 2019 on grounds of national security.

Report by Etemadil.

