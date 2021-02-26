Supporters of the opposition rally to demand resignation of Armenian Prime Minister

Supporters of the opposition gathered in Freedom Square in Yerevan on Thursday (February 25) to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The rally came after Pashinyan and his supporters took to the streets after what he alleged to be an attempted "coup" by the armed forces.

Footage filmed by @shushanblansh shows thousands of protesters gathered in Freedom Square.

Further footage filmed later on Thursday by @mikhail_broyan shows crowds gathered near the Parliament building.