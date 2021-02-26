This drone footage shows a herd of wild horses as they gallop down a desert road at sunset

This drone footage shows a herd of wild horses as they gallop down a desert road at sunset.The video follows the animals as they run passed Shiprock Pinnacle in San Juan County, New Mexico, USA with a sunset backdrop.Joshua Ellison, 26, captured the footage when out trying to get some good shots of the sunset and the Pinnacle.Paramedic Joshua said: "My sister, Erin, saw a moving white object about a mile from our location.

Curious, I decided to launch the drone to investigate. "I got closer and realized there were horses so I began recording."Joshua uploaded the footage to his Facebook page that has now been shared thousands of times."It made me feel good to see it brought back memories for some who saw it as being back home on the Navajo Nation or back in New Mexico," he said.New Mexico has several federally-protected wild horse populations left in the state.The footage was taken at February 16.