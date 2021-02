This drone footage shows a herd of wild horses as they gallop down a desert road at sunset

The video follows the animals as they run passed Shiprock Pinnacle in San Juan County, New Mexico, USA with a sunset backdrop.Joshua Ellison, 26, captured the footage when out trying to get some good shots of the sunset and the Pinnacle.The footage was taken on the 16th February 2021.