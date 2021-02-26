fixed Women's heart health is at the forefront for Franciscan Health officials this month

Women's heart health is at the forefront for Franciscan Health officials this month

Heart disease kills more women than all cancers combined, including breast cancer.

That's according to a university of utah study.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio to tell us more about this rising health issue.

While previous studies have shown that men tend to take their health less seriously than women.

-- that may no longer be the case.

Doctors are finding many women ignoring the signs and symptoms of their heart issues.

We're hearing from one local woman who took her issues seriously just in time.

P: the night that i was taken to the hospital, i had periodic chest pains and i knew something else was going on.

M: pamela greer could be considered one of the lucky ones.

She took herself to franciscan health hospital in january after feeling her heart fluttering -- this decision may have saved her life.

P: she did a heart cath in the morning and found three blockages.

One of the main blockages was my main artery it was 90% blocked.

M: doctors found calcified plaque blocking both ends of her artery with a blood clot stuck in the center.

This directly impacted the oxygen traveling through her heart, which is what onset her chest pain and trouble breathing.

P: for me to have that much blockage, and for doctors to suggest i should have open heart surgery, you know that's just crazy.

M: franciscan health cardiologist doctor (ee-vee-yawn) evyan jawad knew she could fix greer's issue with a stint and medication.

She put a stint in to open one artery and she gave greer medication to help dissolve the blockage in the other.

E: nowadays we're seeing more and more women as women are having more stressful life being outside the house and being equivalent to the men as taking responsibility outside the house.

M: greer's health issues are believed to be a heredity as several of her family members, including her parents has suffered in someway with heart issues.

Dr. jawad says it's important women especially stay proactive instead of reactive to heart issues.

E: have a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, avoid smoking, see your primary care physician regularly.

Have a preventive workup, preventive care before it is too late.

