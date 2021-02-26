vosot Women's heart health is at the forefront for Franciscan Health officials this month

Women's heart health is at the forefront for Franciscan Health officials this month

Health awareness.

Today we are wrapping up the series.

We're focusing on women who are the most vulunable.

According to a university of utah study, heart disease is killing more women than cancer in the united states.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio this morning.

Micah what's the cause of this?

For a long time, research has shown men are less likely to take their health seriously.

But heart health experts at franciscan health hospital are saying that is no longer the case.

They believe it's the shift in lifestyle with women now working and taking on the same responsibilities as men outside the home.

Crawfordsville resident, pamela greer is a woman who could be considered one of the lucky ones.

She got herself to the hospital last month before her heart issues may have became fatal.

Greer's main artery to the heart had blockage on both ends.

She also had a blood clot stuck in the center.

Because of this, she was feeling persistent chest pain and having trouble breathing.

Doctors believe greer's heart issues are heredity.

But the issues she's facing can also be caused by stress, unhealthy eating and improper resting.

Franciscan doctor (ee- vee-yawn) evyan jawad is encouraging all women to be proactive when it comes to heart health.

Have a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, avoid smoking, see your primary care physician regularly.

Have a preventive workup, preventive care before it is too late.

Greer is currently being treated for her symptoms through franciscan health's heart center.

On our website is a list of symptoms to look out for if you're experiencing heart disease.

Women's symptoms do differ from men's.

You can read more about that as well as the benefits of getting a heart scan to help detect these issues.

Reporting in studio, micah upshaw.

News 18.

Thanks, micah.

