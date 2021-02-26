Skip to main content
Former Fort Wayne police officer avoids jail time with plea deal after strangling wife

According to the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, 48-year-old officer Boyce Ballinger was sentenced to one year and 183 days of probation after pleading guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

A former fort wayne police officer was sentenced to more than a year and a half on probation...for admitting to strangling his wife.boyce ballinger was arrested in october for domestic battery and strangulation.court documents showed ballinger and his wife were arguing after a party on october 17th.he is sentenced to a strangulation charge and domestic battery charge concurrently.if ballinger successfully completes probation...the strangulation charge will

