Former Fort Wayne police officer avoids jail time with plea deal after strangling wife

According to the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, 48-year-old officer Boyce Ballinger was sentenced to one year and 183 days of probation after pleading guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

