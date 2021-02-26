Community candlelight vigil and prayer walk held for victims of Hobson Rd. gas station shooting

A candle light vigil was held there for the three victims of the Hobson Road gas station shooting last week that left two men dead and one hospitalized.

Tonight's vigil was not just an chance to remember the life of josh cooper and anderson retic, the two young men who died in the shooting last week, but a chance to support jaylin rice in his recovery as well as the community who's been impacted by the shooting.

Cars started to fill the parking lots surrounding the city life center on fort wayne's south side a little after 4pm.

As i walked through the city life center alongside friends, family community members sporting justice for three shirts and masks, you could stop at different stations along the way to say a prayer for the victims, leave words of encouragement, and light a candle for the victims and at each station, you could feel this sense of shock that something like this happened also there to support those who came to the vigil were community leaders from joe jordan to councilwoman sharon tucker, as well as fort wayne police chief steve reed.

And when i spoke with a member of city life organization this evening, she says this vigil was also a chance to help support the community in hopes that innocent, young lives aren't lost like this in the future.

?at the request of the family, no media was allowed to record tonight's vigil, but i can 3 report that at one of the stations, city life lead nygel simms says he facetimed with jaylin rice this morning, who's still recovering from the shooting and said he walked for the first time today since the shooting and is on the road to recovery.

Reporting live in fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55 news