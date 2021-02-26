Indiana reports 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced another 51 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

A look at covid cases in the state.one thousand one hundred and nine new positive cases have been reported.this brings the totalto over 659 thousand.

26 new deaths brings the total to 12 thousand and 65.the 7 day positivity rate is four point one percent.

Around our area...adams adds 8 cases.allen county reporting 51 new cases.dekalb adds 12 cases.huntington ads 23 cases.kosciusko adds 10 cases and one death.

Noble adds 6 cases and one death.

Steuben adds 8 cases.wabash adds 2 cases and one death.

Whitley adds 6 cases.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

20 thousand three hundred and 88 first doses have been administered... and 24 thousand five hundred and 97 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 941 thousand.

And number of fully vaccinated is 507 thousand.