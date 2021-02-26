The Twerk Queen Works-Out With 'The Queen Of SnapChat' | MIAMI MUSCLE

TODAY we catch up with Miami Muscle regular and fitness influencer Starr Hawkins, and she’s got some exciting plans on the horizon.

Starr is always looking for ways to expand her brand and connect with other influencers to collaborate and raise her profile.

Yesjulz is Miami's hottest entrepreneur and hype woman and also happens to be a friend and client of Starr’s and the two have something big brewing.

A few years back Julz earned the nickname Queen of Snapchat for the way she connected big brands with Snapchat’s audience, and after a hiatus she's keen to put herself back out there.

The two have worked together in the past, and now feels like the perfect time to do it again.

Julz is set to open a juice bar in Miami’s hottest new venue, Showfields which brings together artists, creators and unique brands all under one roof.

The store has a female focus at the heart of what they do, and Julz wants Starr to run some fitness classes from her juice bar when it’s up and running.

Starr meets Julz to look around the venue and the two are bursting with ideas for the future.

Starr has been working on some ideas for a HIIT inspired routine, naturally putting the “Starr” twist on things and it’s the perfect time to show Julz what she has in mind.