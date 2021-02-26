Morning Brew: KY National Guard/ Hope Center/Finsbay 2/26/2021

KY National Guard goes to help Texas, Hope Center receives donation of trailoes to house men, Louisville Zoo's Seal Pup named Finsbay

The kentucky national guard is stepping up to help those struggling in texas after recent winter storms. the guard shared these photos... of soldiers... bringing water to areas in need earlier this week.

In texas--thousands are still without power...or drinkable water a week after the storm systems moved through.

President joe biden..

Declared a state of emergency..in order to allocate federal resources to help.

The president and first lady are traveling to the lone star state today... to better determine where the assistance is needed.

the hope center in lexington... says its thankful for an anoynomous donation that helped the organization serve more during the recent winter storms. the organization says last week... two custom mobile bedding trailers arrived at the center.

Each trailer sleeps 14 men... with private bunks storage space..and a bathroom.

The hope center says it will be used for warming shelter and emergency shelter clients.

Organizers say it will allow for more social distancing.

The majority of the funding came from an anoynomous donor.

But the organization is also in need of assistance to keep helping those in need.

You can donate online...and the hope centers website.

the louisville zoo has finally named its seal pup!

You had the chance to vote between three different names... finsbay ..noaa ...and oban .

And finsbay won by popular vote!

The name... is meaningful...becau se its a town..known for harbor and gray seals in the atlantic ocean.

Its on a group of islands... off the western coast of scotland.

You can no follow the pups journey on the zoo's website..and social media channels.

