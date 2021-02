Election 2021: Results on May 2nd | All you need to know | Oneindia News

Four states and 1 union territory - West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry - are ready for polls over the month of April.

The counting for all the states will be conducted on 2nd May.

This is the first major set of elections to be held amid the Covid pandemic since Bihar Assembly election in Oct-Nov 2020.

