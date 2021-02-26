New KY Vaccine Sites 2/26/2021

Kentucky now has more than 400 400 total vaccine sites.

A-b-c 36.

#### in our top story--- the state now has more than 400 sites...where kentuckians can recieve their covid- 19 vaccine.

Governor beshear announced 119 new sites would be opening up.

L3: top story white more than 400 total vaccination sites kentucky 90 of those, are at walgreens stores..

There are also vaccination sites opening at 10 walmart and 10 kroger stores..

Six of the sites---are regional..and three are at health centers..

According to lieutenant governor jacqueline coleman... some public transit agencies in 90 counties...are offering free...or reduced transportation costs... to and from vaccine appointments..

We've linked you to where you can find if the service is being offered