Fort Campbell: 101st Airborne Deploying to Orlando 2/26/2021

Fort Campbell's 101st Airborne division is deploying to Orlando to support vaccine efforts there.

1b.

#### .

Kentucky soldiers-- are headed to florida to help with vaccination efforts in the state.

Acording to the military..

The 101st airborne division, at fort campbell is sending 130 soldiers... to orlando, to help at vaccination centers.

The soldiers are scheduled to leave today.

L3: coronavirus vaccine progress white fda to meet on johnson &amp; johnson