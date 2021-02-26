Manipur: 33 communities pledge to end poppy cultivation

For the first time in the history of Manipur, 33 communities in Manipur took a pledge to end poppy cultivation in Imphal on Feb 25.Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh led the leaders and representatives of 33 different communities in taking a collective pledge to work together towards destruction of illegal poppy cultivation and checking illicit drug businesses.

The rally was part of the "war on drugs" campaign launched by the Chief Minister.

The rally was held under the banner 'All Communities Convention for a Pledge against Illegal Poppy Plantation' was organized at Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre by Meitei Leepun in association with the apex bodies of the 33 communities.

Leaders and representatives of Kharam Tribe Union, Purum Tribe Union, Koireng Tribe Union, Thadou Inpi, Manipuri Gorkha Association, Kom Tribe Union, Chiru Tribe Union, Thangal Tribe Union, Maram Union among others took the pledge.