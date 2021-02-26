BTS: Twitter erupts against German RJ for racist remarks against BTS | Oneindia News

BTS ARMY are calling out a German radio host after his tweets against the K-pop band went viral.

The tweet by the Bayern 3 presenter Matthias Matuschik is his reaction to the BTS bands’ recent MTV unplugged program.

BTS fans who collectively call themselves ARMY, are appalled by the comments, and have been sharing translations of Matthias’ comments, demanding an apology.

Hashtags #Bayern3Apologize, #Bayern3Racist #RassismusBeiBayern3 and #ApologizeToBTS have been trending on Twitter.

#BTS #Bayern3Racist #Bayern3Apologize