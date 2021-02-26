Bengal to see 8-phase assembly polls from Mar 27-Apr 29: EC

The Election Commission announced the election dates for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry on February 26.

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora said that West Bengal to see eight-phase elections and the first phase of polling on March 27, second phase of polling on April 01, third phase of polling on April 06, fourth phase of polling on April 10, fifth phase of polling on April 17, sixth phase polling on April 22, seventh phase April 26, final phase polling on April 29.