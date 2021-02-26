ymca pkg 2.26.21

C1 3 and tired of being sick and tired?

The ymca has a free program to help called the reset challenge.

Let's go check it out... erica/nikki: so we're here at the ymca in hamburg to actually show you guys how this challenge is going to energize your spirit, your mind and body.

It is a six week challenge and i've got nikki hartley here to tell us more thanks for being with us.

"yeah thanks for having me erica.

The reset challenge is a six week challenge that's really focused on getting us healthy in spirit mind and body like you talked about.

So we're focusing on exercising, eating well, drinking a lto of water and having fun.

Erica: so i hear we're doing an accelerated course, what are we doing today?

Nikki: yeah today we're gonna start with a quick body workout that can be done at the ymca or at home.

Erica: let's get to it..

Nats erin shields & suba tamilselvam : i signed up and asked if anybody in the area needed an accountability partner and the y was grateful enough to hook me up with suba.

Suba tamilselvam : i made a lot of friends and erin is gonna be one of my friends from now on.

Nats erin: it helps because you know someones gonna be checking in on you so you wanna make sure you're being truthful and telling them what's going on and it gives you that telling them what's going on and it gives you that motivation to reach your goal.

Erica: so no cheating?

Erin/suba: no cheating hahaha.

Nats erica bivens: still c1 3 waiting on my accountability buddy... cody.

Although that might not be such a bad thing right?

Whew that was great!

Hahah... erica/cody chat... we talked about