Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Form New Band and Announce Album.

On Feb.

26, Mars took to Instagram to reveal that he and .Paak recorded an album together as Silk Sonic.

He shared what appears to be the album artwork and title, 'An Evening With Silk Sonic.'.

The first single is scheduled to drop on March 5.

.Paak previously opened for Mars on his '24K Magic' tour in 2017.

This new project will be the first album release for Mars since '24K Magic,' which was released in 2016.

He also released a couple of singles in 2019 with Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton.

.Paak's latest album, 'Ventura,' was released in 2019