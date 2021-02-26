Places.... march madness - comes with a full court press - from indiana state police.... they will be putting an additional 150 troopers on hoosier roads... with events like the n-c-a-a tournament - and saint patrick's day coming up - they expect an uptick in drunk driving incidents statewide.... "you know there's nothing wrong with going out, enjoying some alcohol, being with your friends, we just want everyone to do that responsibly.

If you're going to go out and consume alcohol.

You need to have a plan before you take that first drink.

The best rule of thumb is if you are going to drink alcohol -- don't drive."

I-s-p is expecting to see more drunk drivers on the roads - as covid-19 cases decline - and more