Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 4.8% of its value.

In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.

Om, trading down 3.9%.

Salesforce.

Om Inc is lower by about 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 2.5%, and Apple, trading up 1.4% on the day.