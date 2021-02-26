KAPAAW 2/26/2021

Road with head into monday morning.

I can't believe you wrap up month while alyssa walter five years.

The kentucky association for professional african-american women has in working to serve and empower women here kentucky host events positively impact the committee a large and join us by phone today with details on the next fundraising event is co2 from the brandon will show tiffany would proceed join us morning so tell us about this organization because been around for something about five years relatively new stilt a lot of folks ... well we we're initially together to organize to help address the cold beer your family black women in the state of kentucky ... kerrigan anderson have a virtual 5k that's actually coming up to sort of raise more awareness.

How can people participate in that it just tells more about it 5k an amazing opportunity for engage and interact more with the community the purpose of this activity is to refund to serve our organization.

The program that we have on our program of young single black mothers.

We have a youth mentoring program.

We also have a program for black no college student so this is a way for to be able to refer to community to our community service initiative.

We have launched as a result of the pandemic.

We want to make sure that we are being a resort to the community.

The best way to we can the thing i love about this too is it's not only an investment in your organization but also in the community and i also the people helping maybe they don't know how to help ... hello yet you hear me you yes so i just hung by the fact that it's an opportunity for you guy to invest in the beautiful people to help you do that, what's that do for the community.

When you guys are putting that effort in to help folks maybe need to help ... yet alleviate the stress and all of the trauma and everything and everyone is experiencing as a result of the pandemic are family that we are there suffering and our goal is to help shirt make sure that they get the best support that they need at the time absolutely around.

I get for a couple years we mentioned but what is seen in terms of the trend has the organization groner is more support outreach out there in the community generally yet we have able to partner with the lexington emission with volunteers.

There are opportunities with are you in our dull we have been able to hopefully drive and things of that nature to make sure that we will meet the needs all your over-the-top great all for community partnership collaborations and accumulate content and we are all so located in local as well.

Our goal is to help as much as we can to see what's the best way for people to be a part of this 5k and helping you guys continu to to go to our web by www.ka paa w.or all the information about the five is on our web.

I email a in college get details on the screen or for any one interested also put in for you on our website w t v q.com to chat with us today.

We