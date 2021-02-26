Morning Business Report 02/26/2021

Jane King reports on the latest business news from the NASDAQ in New York.

Expected to be approved by the fda today.

Good morning.

Good morning.

The one shot johnson and johnson covid vaccine goes before the fda today.

It is expected to be approved and could begin going into arms as early as next week.

With the jnj shot, the us could finish vaccinating priority groups in march.

Meanwhile, fda eases ultra-low temperature requirements for pfizer's covid-19 vaccine so that it can be stored at common pharmaceutical freezers for two weeks.

******* costco is boosting its minimum hourly wage to $16 starting next week.

The $1-an-hour wage increase exceeds the pay that competitors target, walmart and other big-box retailers offer their employees.

Half of costco's 180,000 employees in the us are paid at the top of the company's hourly pay scale in excess of $25 an hour and most of these employees, he added, receive regular twice yearly bonuses of up to $4,000 a pop.

********* stocks deal with a rate shock thursday, sending markets plummeting.

The dow tumbled 560 points the nasdaq lost the most percentage- wise.

Rising interest rates could slow down the economic recovery.

******* one stock bucked the trend though-gamestop.

It closed up 18 percent after a volatile day in which the stock was halted several times.

Redditors on wallstreetbets cheered as gamestop soared.

********** lots of moves in retail best buy said thursday that it laid off 5,000 workers this month and is planning to close more stores this year as more consumers buy electronics online.

Victoria's secret is continuing to shrink its store count.

Its parent company l brands announced that it plans to permanently close between 30 to 50 stores in the united states and canada this year.

Sephora is adding more than 60 freestanding stores this year, and 85% of them won't be in malls.