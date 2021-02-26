Petroleum Minister: Fuel price will decrease by the end of winter | Oneindia News

The Election Commission announces poll dates for five states/UT.

The Ministry of Home Affairs extends COVID-19 guidelines till March 31.

Prime Minister Modi says the centre will continue with its reform process during his virtual address on aspects relating to financial services in this year’s budget.

GDP grows 0.4% after two quarterly declines.

But the experts say that the recent resurgence in Covid19 cases raises concern.

The Petroleum Minister says the fuel price will decrease by the end of winter.

All this and more news at 9 pm.

