First Responder Hero Award - Lt. Daniel Jones, Chatt. PD

Daniel Jones wins our First Responder Award this month for his Peer support group teaching fellow police officers the dangers of stress on the job.

The rest of us safe in many ways.

But some of them go a step further.

One of them is lieutenant daniel jones of the chattanooga police department, who's our first responder of the month.

Here's news 12's bill mitchell.

This what you normally see police officers doing..keeping the peace.

But that's just on the surface.

And lt.

Danny jones knows how the job takes a toll on the individual officers.

That's why he and his team started a peer support unit.

Lt.

Daniel jones, chattanooga police department "unfortunately, you know, and this is a sad statistic, you know police officer's life expectancy is about 59.

And a lot of that has to do with the chemicals we deal with on a daily basis.

Chemicals..i'm talking about the everyday stress."

Four chattanooga police officers died last year of a heart attacks.

The course he teachers is how to deal with that stress.

Officers from all over the state come to these sessions.

Lt.

Jones was recognized by the rotary club recently for his contributions.

But, there's yet another side to this officer.

Lt.

Jones "my wife and i are all about service.

And we understand who we are because of who we are in christ.

And so, a long time ago i was over the unit that unfortunately had to do with a lotm of folks..uh gang members..and honestly i was tired of seeing kids get hurt and injured without knowing what their eternal salvation was."

Danny and his wife began working with the program hope for the inner city.

And they still do.

The photos are of their work outside of his police work.

So what is his daily job at the police department?

Danny is in charge of special operations.

Danny "for sure, yes sir, no this is an ancillary job..nothing to do with my everyday work here at the police department."

It's hard to summarize his work..but we wanted to know his number one philosophy fror life.

Danny "you know the biggest thing i would say for anyone, and it doesn't matter if you're a police officer, or ifn you're john q.

Public..the biggest thing i can tell anybody to do is understand one simple thing...and that it...you need to talk about it."

So, lt.

Daniel jones, we salute you and your work, on and off duty....as our first responder of the month.

James wettermark "first responders are not just the professionals who save our lives, andf put out fires and stop crime.

They are also our neighbors.

It's an honor on behalf of wettermark and keith to honor these first responders."

In chattanooga, bill mitchell news 12 now.

If you'd like to nominate a first responder, you can call us, or send an email to news at wdef dot com.

