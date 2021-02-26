What you need to know: Feb. 26

Good morning, North State.
Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb.
26.
The hunt is on this morning for an armed robbery suspect - it all happened in tehama county - red bluff high school and bidwell elementary - both near the scene of an armed robbery at sunny side market on park avenue.
Investigators say they believe the suspect is a minor.
Another northern californian - is facing charges - including robbery, conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon!
The robbery assault happened in red bluff - in the 1700 block of walnut street.
Police have arrested 23-year- old 'casandra acevedo' the 18 year-old victim suffered minor injuries.
Red bluff police they are still looking for a second suspect believed involved.### the hunt is on for a hit and run suspect who caused a five car pile up on north market street at quartz hill road in redding.
Police say the driver of a white pick-up - rear ended a car stopped at a light - triggering a chain reaction.
That driver took off!
Two people in two separate cars had minor injuries..### happening today- president biden is scheduled to visit houston texas to survey winter storm damage and recovery.
More than seven million texans are experiencing water disruptions; roughly eleven- thousand don't have power.
Mr. biden is also set to visit a vaccine distribution center in
