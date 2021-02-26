Three Items That You Should Always Wash Separately from the Rest of Your Laundry
Three Items That You Should Always Wash Separately from the Rest of Your Laundry

Keeping your garments safe in thewasher and dryer, for that matter, iseasy with a little pre-laundry prep work.Start by sorting dirty laundry into groupsto keep it safe from start to finish.If you have any delicates, setthem aside for hand-washing.Keep denim, heavily-soiled, and lint-shedding items away from other garments."Keep fabrics together that require thesame drying cycle," explains LindseyBoyd, co-founder of The Laundress.Finally, air dry denim, wool, cashmere, silk,delicate synthetics, and athletic gear