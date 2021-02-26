Three Items That You Should Always Wash Separately from the Rest of Your Laundry

Keeping your garments safe in thewasher and dryer, for that matter, iseasy with a little pre-laundry prep work.Start by sorting dirty laundry into groupsto keep it safe from start to finish.If you have any delicates, setthem aside for hand-washing.Keep denim, heavily-soiled, and lint-shedding items away from other garments."Keep fabrics together that require thesame drying cycle," explains LindseyBoyd, co-founder of The Laundress.Finally, air dry denim, wool, cashmere, silk,delicate synthetics, and athletic gear