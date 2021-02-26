Adopt These Morning Habits to Boost Your Energy.
It’s not uncommon to feel groggy in the morning, and the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly not helped.
.
Thankfully, it’s easy to develop morning habits that leave you energized and ready for the day.
.
Here are six habits you should add to your morning routine to boost your energy levels.
.
1.
Give yourself a brief period of silence and breathe deeply before starting your work day.
2.
Drink water.
It helps to deliver oxygen to your muscles and organs, which provides energy.
.
3.
Get moving with yoga, stretching or a workout to reap the benefits of energy-boosting endorphins.
.
4.
Eat a breakfast that’s high in protein and healthy fats in order to fuel your body.
.
5.
Be mindful of your sugar intake, as too much can cause a sugar crash.
6.
Set boundaries regarding early morning phone usage, as “news fatigue” can wear you out