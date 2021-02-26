Adopt These Morning Habits to Boost Your Energy

It’s not uncommon to feel groggy in the morning, and the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly not helped.

Thankfully, it’s easy to develop morning habits that leave you energized and ready for the day.

Here are six habits you should add to your morning routine to boost your energy levels.

1.

Give yourself a brief period of silence and breathe deeply before starting your work day.

2.

Drink water.

It helps to deliver oxygen to your muscles and organs, which provides energy.

3.

Get moving with yoga, stretching or a workout to reap the benefits of energy-boosting endorphins.

4.

Eat a breakfast that’s high in protein and healthy fats in order to fuel your body.

5.

Be mindful of your sugar intake, as too much can cause a sugar crash.

6.

Set boundaries regarding early morning phone usage, as “news fatigue” can wear you out