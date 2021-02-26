Tech Report 02/26/2021

Jane King reports on the latest news in Technology from the NASDAQ in New York.

Its revenue in 2023.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more in today's tech report.

Twitter said it expects to double annual revenue to at least $7.5 billion and reach 315 million users in 2023.

That sent its shares up more than 8 percent and to a record.

Twitter said it will increase the number of features like having people pay for exclusive content to reach that goal.

******** in recent years, zillow has begun actually buying, fixing up and selling homes itself through a new division called zillow offers for certain homes, zillow's "zestimate"?

The online estimate of the home's value?

Will now represent an initial cash offer from the company to buy the property.

That could mean an even quicker timeline for homeowners looking to close a sale without going through the hassle of a formal listing.

******* target is opening scaled-down versions of apple stores at some of its us outlets this year, furthering the two companies' relationship.

Target said an "enhanced apple shopping experience" is rolling out to 17 stores in the coming months, with redesigned sections that include new lighting and displays for shoppers to experiment with an assortment of apple products.

******* christie's becomes first major auction house to sell cryptocurrency-based artwork.

The work is by the artist beeple, who is known for his digital creations featured during concerts and performances.

The auction