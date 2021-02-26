On Capitol Hill

Disagree also whether herd immunity is even possible in the u.s. at all.

Right now researchers at johns hopkins say no one yet knows whether covid infections yield long-term immunity in anyone because it has only been a year.

In washington, jilian turner, fox news.

Senate parliamentarian request putting minimum wage increase in the covid relief bill.

This is thursday's hearing including ceo of costco both for and against the plan.

Supporters argue raising the minimum wage would lift workers out of poverty.

Opponents say it would kill jobs.

Professor at university of washington who studie seattle's wage increase to $16 an hour says both of the arguments are true.

Want to raise the ming mum wage in order to help individual adults and families struggling to make ends meet on the basis of low wage work, the seattle evidence supports your argument.

On the other hand if you're worried raising the minimum wage will erode young workers to find their first job, the seattle evidence validates your concern.

Some senior democrats say the removal may actually make it easier to pass the covid relief bill.

House speaker nancy pelosi says property vision will remain in the house bill which the chamber will vote on today.

That means that the house passes the bill the senate will have to strip the minimum wage provision out.

Senator lindsey graham he invited witnesses to that committee meeting on the minimum wage increase and here is what he had to say about the matter.

If you increase cost on the restaurants throughout this country right now you will crush it, mr. chairman.

Southcarolina is anticipated that 50 percent of the restaurants of that been hit by covid will never come back.

Now to a weather authority