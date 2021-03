'Bengal me dadagiri cholbe na': Rajnath Singh's attack on Mamata Banerjee

Countering Mamata Banerjee's poll slogan 'Khela Hobe', Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh on February 26 during a rally in Balurghat said 'Bengal me bado khela hobe', 'Bengal me dadagiri cholbe na' (dadagiri will not work in Bengal).

"Mamata didi is saying 'khela hobe', but I want to say khela hobe, nischay hobe, ab toh Bengal mein bado khela hobe, vikas ka khela hobe, shanti ka khela hobe.

