CM Banerjee warns PM Modi, Amit Shah, says not to misuse powers for Bengal polls

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for 'misusing of power' for West Bengal elections.

"The Union Home Minister should work for the country.

He cannot misuse his powers for elections here.

We welcome the PM but he cannot misuse his powers for West Bengal polls," said CM Mamata.