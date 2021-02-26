Workers from 'Ifema' protest for their government to let them work amid COVID-19 in Spain

Workers from 'Ifema' have gathered in Madrid, Spain, this Friday, (February 26) in front of the regional government headquarters in Puerta del Sol to be allowed back to work.

They protest to end the 'Temporary Employment Regulation File' (ERTE) that is affecting the workforce.