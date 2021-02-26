Skip to main content
Friday, February 26, 2021

Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, General Contractors & Builders

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 1 views
In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%.

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 6.8% and shares of Conns up about 3.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading up by about 4.4% and LGI Homes, trading up by about 3.8% on Friday.

