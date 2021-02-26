Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, General Contractors & Builders

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 6.8% and shares of Conns up about 3.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading up by about 4.4% and LGI Homes, trading up by about 3.8% on Friday.