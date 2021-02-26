Survivalist shows you how to build Canadian snow shelter

A survivalist YouTuber shows how to make a packed snow shelter in the frozen wilds of Norway in this video.

YouTuber The Nomad Survivalist set up this shelter above the Arctic Circle near Fossmovegen on February 10.

The shelter, known as a 'quinzhee', is built by piling up loose snow and digging out a hollow chamber to rest inside.