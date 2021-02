Shamima Begum silent after learning she can't return to UK

ITV News has obtained footage of Shamima Begum after she learned she cannot return to UK.

Ms Begum was seen staying silent as she walked through a refugee camp in Syria, where she is staying.

The Supreme Court ruled today that she should not be allowed to return to the UK to pursue an appeal against the removal of her British citizenship.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn