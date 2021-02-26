Situation in North Kashmir peaceful and stable: Major General Sahi

General officer Commanding (GOC) Kilo Force, North Kashmir Major General HS Sahi said that the overall situation of North Kashmir is very well and under control of the security forces.

"The overall situation in north Kashmir is peaceful and stable.

There are no takers for stone pelting, bandhs etc.

The common man is very much for peace and stability in the valley," he said.

All the security parameters are taken care of to face any situation.

The situation is very well and is under control, peaceful and stable.