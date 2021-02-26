Early morning fire destroys Tippecanoe County home; all residents safe

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is taking over the investigation as part of standard protocol.

Destroyed one family's house.

It happened in rurual tippecanoe county just outside pyrmont.

I just talked with buck creek fire chief nick wagner a few hours ago.

He let me know this house was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to safely make it out by the time crews arrived around 3:30 this morning.

This is what is looked like a little after 4-o clock.

Rossville fire, sheffield fire, and battle ground fire all assisted with the call.

Those crews worked for hours to keep the fire under control.

When i arrived, the area was filled with smoke and the sky was glowing red.

Chief wagner also told me the indiana state fire marshal is taking over the investigation which is just part of standard protocal.

Something you may have not thought about if you plan on driving through this area is slick roads.

With all the water crews used this morning, much of it has frozen over and created slick conditions.

When it comes to the house fire, if there are any new developments, you can count on news 18 to provide those on air and on wlfi dot com.

