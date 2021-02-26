Biden Orders Strikes in Syria in Response to Iran-Backed Attack

The airstrikes were conducted on Feb.

25 and targeted buildings located in Syria.

According to Pentagon officials, the buildings were used by militia members backed by Iran.

[The strikes] destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups, John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary, via NBC News.

Human rights organizations stated on Feb.

26 that at least 22 people were killed in the airstrikes.

They were initiated in retaliation for rocket attacks carried out in Iraq, in which a civilian contractor was killed and a U.S. serviceman was injured.

We’re confident that target was being used by the same Shia militia that conducted the strikes, Lloyd Austin, Defense Secretary, via NBC News.

Iranian officials have yet to respond.

The nation's government denies any connection to the rocket attacks.

The Syrian government referred to the strikes as a violation of international law and “cowardly U.S. aggression.”