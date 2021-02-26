Community Fridge In Acadiana Hoping To Help Those In Need

Gui saw them popping up and other big cities.

And we just thought it was a great idea.

And we thought that you know the lafayette community could sustain one.

And so we got together spent about five months kind of organizing.you know, getting all of our social media set up and started to get donations coming in and getting a fridge and a location set.

There's so many people that are donating to the fridge.

There's a lot of people who have contacted us to give us more fridges, and we're looking for more locations.

So if you'd like to host.

Please get in touch with us.

Because we want to have maybe we can, 2905 simcoe, its that mcmillan's pub is the building minutes at um and yeah, i mean any time they were at the grocery store if you want to just pick up a couple extra things, or if you have, um you know, a fruit tree that's producing and you can't eat it all.

You could go and just drop it off.

Or if you're hungry, and you're you know you're having trouble making ends meet.

You can go swing by and just grab whatever.

You need.

We have a fridge and pantry so we're on facebook or on instagram.

We have on there.

We have a link tree, which has different links, and so we actually have a host form that you can sell out.

It's like a google doc.

Um and it'll get sent to us and it kind of as you answer a.

Bunch of different questions that we would have a far aziz you